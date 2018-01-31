FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 12:13 PM / in 6 hours

Kenyan TV stations to remain shut over opposition coverage: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Three Kenyan television stations will remain off air until the government has completed investigations into the “swearing in” of opposition leader Raila Odinga, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

“As a result of what happened yesterday, we have commenced investigations targeting individuals,” Fred Matiang‘i told a news conference. “Media houses will remain closed until we complete investigations.”

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Writing by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

