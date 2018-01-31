Kenyan TV stations to remain shut over opposition coverage: minister

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Three Kenyan television stations will remain off air until the government has completed investigations into the “swearing in” of opposition leader Raila Odinga, the interior minister said on Wednesday.
“As a result of what happened yesterday, we have commenced investigations targeting individuals,” Fred Matiang‘i told a news conference. “Media houses will remain closed until we complete investigations.”
