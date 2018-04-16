Three Kenya election board commissioners resign, cite leadership failure

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Three commissioners from Kenya’s election board announced their resignation from the body on Monday, citing failure of the body’s leadership and dysfunction in the organization.

Kenyan commissioners Nkatha Maina (R), Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat from Kenya's Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) attend a news conference where they announced their resignation in Nairobi, Kenya, April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

“The institution has continued to be dysfunctional, with arbitrary decision-making, leaking of internal documents ... and pursuing of personal interests,” the three officials from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said in a statement they released at a news conference in Nairobi.

One of the three officials who resigned was the vice chairman of the body.

The commission was frequently at the center of controversy during Kenya’s extended election season last year, in which around 100 people were killed.

Last week, the commission sent its chief executive on three months’ compulsory leave pending an audit, it said, without giving a detailed reason for the move.