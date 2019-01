Security forces surround the Dusit hotel compound, where gunmen are holding out, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A Kenyan mortuary has received the bodies of 14 people killed in an attack on an upscale hotel and office complex in the capital, a mortuary worker told Reuters early on Wednesday.

“Fourteen of them - all of them are from there (the scene of the attack),” said a worker at Chiromo mortuary. All but one of the bodies had identity cards, he said.