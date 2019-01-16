Death toll from militant attack on Kenyan hotel complex rises to 21: police chief

An unidentified woman reacts outside the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

NAIROBI (Reuters) - The death toll from a militant attack on a Kenyan hotel complex rose to 21 on Wednesday, the police chief said in a televised address.

Those killed in Tuesday’s attack on an upscale hotel and office complex included one policeman who had been wounded, Inspector General Joseph Boinnet said.

Sixteen of the dead, including the policeman, were Kenyan, he said, as well as a British man, an American man, and three people of African origin whose nationality was uncertain.

Two suspects had also been arrested for helping the attackers, he said.