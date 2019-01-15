Six bodies removed from buildings near Nairobi hotel attack: witnesses

Security forces surround the Dusit hotel compound, where gunmen are holding out, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Medics have removed four dead bodies from buildings near a hotel that was attacked on Tuesday, witnesses told Reuters, bringing the toll to at least seven.

One of the witnesses said he saw the bodies of four people in body bags in an apartment at ICEA building before they were removed by ambulance. A medic said two more body bags were removed from another location nearby. One person died earlier at a hospital.