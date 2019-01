Members of security forces take cover at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali Islamist militant group al Shabaab have claimed responsibility for an attack in the Kenya capital of Nairobi, their spokesman told Reuters.

“We are behind the attack in Nairobi. The operation is going on. We shall give details later,” said Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab’s military operations spokesman.