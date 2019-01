Members of security forces take positions at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

(Reuters) - A burst of gunfire was heard a few minutes before midnight on Tuesday at a Nairobi hotel complex attacked by Islamist militants, a Reuters witness said, an hour after the interior minister said the complex had been secured.

The cause of the gunfire was unclear.