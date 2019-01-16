World News
January 16, 2019 / 5:23 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Somali militants: Kenya attack revenge for Trump's Jerusalem policy

1 Min Read

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - Somali militant group al Shabaab said on Wednesday that they had launched a deadly attack on an upscale Kenyan hotel and business complex because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital.

The two page statement said: “The Mujahideen (holy warriors) carried out this operation ... (as) a response to the witless remarks of U.S. president, Donald Trump, and his declaration of Al-Quds (Jerusalem) as the capital of Israel.”

Reoprting by Feisal Omar; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Toby Chopra

