World News
January 15, 2019 / 8:03 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Kenya minister: we have secured all buildings affected by militant attack

1 Min Read

Security forces surround the Dusit hotel compound, where gunmen are holding out, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s interior minister said late on Tuesday that security forces had secured all the buildings affected by a militant attack in the capital Nairobi.

“The security teams have evacuated scores of Kenyans and other nationalities from the buildings,” the minister, Fred Matiang’i, said in a brief televised statement.

“We are now in the final stages of mopping up the area and securing evidence and documenting the consequences of this unfortunate event.”

Reporting by John Ndiso; Writing by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Gareth Jones

