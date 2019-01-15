Kenyan police: suicide bomber involved in Nairobi attack

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police chief Joseph Boinnet said a suicide bomber had been involved in an attack on a Kenyan hotel on Tuesday.
“That (attack) began with an attack at I&M bank with an explosion that targeted three vehicles in the parking lot and a suicide bomb,” he said.
Police have secured six floors out of seven at the Dusit D2 hotel in the complex that militants attacked, he said. A Reuters reporter at the scene said there was a heavy outbreak of gunfire while the police chief was speaking at a separate location.
