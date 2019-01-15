Kenyan police: suicide bomber involved in Nairobi attack

Rescuers and journalists evacuate an injured man from the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Njeri Mwangi

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan police chief Joseph Boinnet said a suicide bomber had been involved in an attack on a Kenyan hotel on Tuesday.

“That (attack) began with an attack at I&M bank with an explosion that targeted three vehicles in the parking lot and a suicide bomb,” he said.

Police have secured six floors out of seven at the Dusit D2 hotel in the complex that militants attacked, he said. A Reuters reporter at the scene said there was a heavy outbreak of gunfire while the police chief was speaking at a separate location.