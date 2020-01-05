U.S. service member, contractors killed in militant attack in Kenya

An image distributed by al Shabaab after the attack on a military base in Kenya shows Somalia's al Shabaab militant group's flag, said to be at the Manda Bay Airfield in Manda, Lamu, Kenya January 5, 2020. Al-Shabaab/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One U.S. military service member and two contractors were killed on Sunday during an attack by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group on a military base in Kenya, the U.S. military said in a statement.

The statement added that two Americans from the Department of Defense were also wounded in the attack.

“The wounded Americans are currently in stable condition and being evacuated,” the U.S. military’s Africa Command said in a statement.