A policeman runs past burning cars at the scene where explosions and gunshots were heard at the Dusit hotel compound, in Nairobi, Kenya January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. State Department official confirmed a U.S. citizen was killed in an attack on a hotel and office complex in the Kenyan capital Nairobi on Tuesday claimed by Somali Islamist group al Shabaab in which at least 15 people were killed.

“We can confirm that a U.S. citizen was killed in the attack,” the official said without giving further details.