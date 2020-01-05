World News
January 5, 2020 / 5:32 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Islamist group al Shabaab attacks military base in Kenya's Lamu county

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Somalia’s Islamist group al Shabaab has stormed a military base in Lamu county in Kenya’s coastal region used by both United States and Kenyan military personnel, a source and al Shabaab said, but it was unclear whether there were any casualties.

The attack underscores the resilience of al Shabaab, which has maintained a campaign of deadly bomb and gun attacks despite being ejected from their bases in Somali capital Mogadishu and other areas years ago.

Reporting by Joseph Akwiri and Feisal Omar; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Kim Coghill

