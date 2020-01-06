World News
January 6, 2020 / 8:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Kenyan police arrest three for trying to breach British army camp

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Police arrested three men who tried to break into a British army camp in Laikipia in central Kenya, police said in a report seen by Reuters on Monday.

The arrests, which took place at about 5 pm on Sunday, came on the same day that three Americans were killed by Somalia’s al Shabaab militant group in an attack on the Manda Bay Airfield, a coastal military base close to the Somali border.

The break-in attempt at Laikipia, which was captured on a security camera, failed and the three men were subsequently arrested. They are being questioned by anti-terrorism officers, police said.

Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by John Stonestreet

