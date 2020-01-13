World News
January 13, 2020 / 6:58 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Three teachers killed near Kenya's Somalia border in a suspected militant attack: police

1 Min Read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Three teachers were killed in Kenya near the country’s border with Somalia in a suspected attack by al Shabaab militants, a police report seen by Reuters said on Monday, in what would be the latest assault by the group since the new year.

The militia also attacked a local police station and destroyed a telecommunications mast in the attack in the early hours of Monday in Garissa county, the report read.

Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; writing by Omar Mohammed; editing by Maggie Fick

