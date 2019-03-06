Strike over labor dispute grounds flights at Kenya's main airport

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A strike prompted by a labor dispute grounded flights at Kenya’s main international airport in Nairobi early on Wednesday, domestic media said, with flag carrier Kenya Airways saying flights were disrupted.

Hundreds of passengers were waiting outside the domestic terminal and riot police dispersed picketing ground staff, a Reuters witness said, adding that three planes took off at about 8:30 a.m. despite the strike.

“Customers on flights after 11 a.m. are advised not to come to the airport until further communication is shared,” Kenya Airways said in a statement via social network Twitter.

The strike at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport follows a labor dispute between the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU)and the airline.

Union leader Moss Ndiema was arrested shortly after making a speech at the airport, media said. A court injunction had earlier ordered the suspension of the planned industrial action.