NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s tea export earnings are forecast to fall to 133 billion shillings ($1.32 billion) in 2019, from a record 140.86 billion shillings in 2018, due to a drop in export volumes, the Tea Directorate said in a statement late on Monday .

Total production was seen falling to 416 million kg this year, from 492.99 million kg in 2018, it added.