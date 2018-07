NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya’s tourism minister on Thursday blamed negligence by conservation officers for the death of 10 endangered black rhinos in a bungled relocation last month.

FILE PHOTO: Photographers and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) personnel watch a female black rhino cross a road during a rhino translocation exercise In the Nairobi National Park, Kenya, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

“Even one rhino is a huge loss. So we are sad and we are disappointed in some of the officers who should have taken responsibility. They didn’t take their work seriously. They were casual in their job,” Najib Balala told a news conference.