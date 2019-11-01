Kenya's WPP Scangroup to sell some assets, shares surge

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenyan marketing company WPP Scangroup (SCAN.NR) said on Friday its board had approved the sale of some of its assets in East and West Africa, sending its shares up 23%.

The company said it expected a net 5 billion shillings ($48.4 million) from the sale, with 40% of that going to shareholders in a special dividend.

The assets to be sold include its shares in Millward Brown East Africa Ltd, Millward Brown Nigeria Ltd and Millward Brown West Africa Ltd, the group said in a public notice.

The transaction needs shareholder and regulatory approvals, it said.