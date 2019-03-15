Keppel Infrastructure raises $370 million in biggest funding on Singapore bourse this year

(Reuters) - Keppel Infrastructure Trust said on Friday it had increased the size of its equity fund to S$500.8 million ($369.65 million), the biggest by any company on Singapore Exchange Ltd so far this year.

The business trust said it increased the size by about S$50 million in a placement and a renounceable underwritten preferential offering of new units, citing strong demand.

Keppel Infrastructure’s manager had announced raising of S$450 million in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The trust offers investment in core infrastructure businesses, including waste treatment, water production, power production and transmission, piped gas production retailing and telecommunications.

Credit Suisse, DBS Bank, HSBC and United Overseas Bank are the joint lead managers, bookrunners and underwriters for the issue.