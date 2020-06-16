Actress Emma Watson joins board of French Gucci owner Kering

FILE PHOTO: British actress Emma Watson (R) and Mauritanian activist Aissata Lam pose for a family photo following a meeting on gender equality at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France February 19, 2019. Yoan Valat/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - British actress Emma Watson, who became famous for playing Hermione in the Harry Potter film series, joined the board of French luxury group Kering, owner of Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and other top fashion brands, Kering said in a statement.

Kering said that Watson — who is a champion of women’s rights and a United Nations Women Goodwill Ambassador — had been appointed as a director on Kering’s board as well as chair of the board’s sustainability committee.