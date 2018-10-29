FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 7:29 AM / in an hour

Luxury goods group Kering to buy back up to 1 percent of shares

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering, whose brands include Gucci and Saint Laurent, said it planned to buy back up to 1 percent of its share capital over a 12-month period.

Kering said the total amount of the buyback would not exceed 300 million euros ($342 million), and that the price paid would not exceed 480 euros per share.

Kering shares, which hit a record high of around 522 euros in June, have risen about 3 percent so far in 2018.

($1 = 0.8777 euros)

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, editing by Louise Heavens

