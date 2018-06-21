Christopher Kane in talks to take control of brand from Kering

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering (PRTP.PA) said on Thursday it was in talks with Christopher Kane to sell the eponymous brand back to the British designer, as the conglomerate also parts ways some of its other smaller labels like Stella McCartney.

Kering, which derives the biggest chunk of its earnings from mega-brands like Gucci and Saint Laurent, bought a 51 percent stake in Christopher Kane in 2013.

The group, which is focused squarely on luxury after spinning out German sportswear brand Puma (PUMG.DE) to its shareholders earlier this year, did not disclose financial terms around a possible buy-back by the Scottish-born designer, known for his fashion-forward, edgy creations.

Fellow British designer Stella McCartney is also in the process of buying back the 50 percent of her brand owned by Kering, following a 17-year partnership.