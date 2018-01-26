FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Big Story 10
January 26, 2018 / 9:13 PM / in an hour

Kering says Gucci boss tax compliant in Italy after report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury group Kering said on Friday that Gucci boss Marco Bizzarri was fully compliant with his tax obligations in Italy, after a French newspaper reported that the executive and his employer had benefited from an offshore tax scheme.

Mediapart, citing an internal email and other documents, said Kering and Bizzarri had saved millions of euros in tax and welfare bills over a seven-year period by channeling pay checks through a firm in Luxembourg.

Kering, which also owns brands like Saint Laurent, said: “Kering has implemented a governance that aspires to ensure full compliance with tax regulations at all levels, including its employees. As regards Mr. Bizzarri, he is fully compliant with his tax obligations in Italy, where he is tax resident.”

Gucci had referred enquiries from Reuters to Kering.

The report comes weeks after Milan prosecutors opened an investigation into suspected tax evasion at Florence-based Gucci, focused on whether some of Gucci’s corporate earnings should have been taxed in Italy.

Reporting by Sarah White in Paris, additional reporting by Giulia Segreti in Milan, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.