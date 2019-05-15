French fashion group Kering pledges to hire only over-18 models

PARIS (Reuters) - Kering, the French fashion group whose brands include Gucci and Saint Laurent, said it would only work with models aged over 18, as the fashion industry aims to tighten up its ethical guidelines.

Kering said on Wednesday that from 2020 onwards, it would only hire models aged over 18 to represent adults and wear its adult clothing at its fashion shows and photo sessions.

“We believe that we have a responsibility to put forward the best possible practices in the luxury sector and we hope to create a movement that will encourage others to follow suit,” said Kering’s chairman and chief executive François-Henri Pinault.