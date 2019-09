FILE PHOTO: A customer visits a store of Puma sportswear company at Tbilisi Mall in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering (PRTP.PA) said it was launching an offer of bonds that could be exchanged for shares in Puma (PUMG.DE), in which Kering already holds a 15.7% equity stake, to the tune of 500 million euros ($549.8 million).

Kering added in a statement on Wednesday that the initial exchange price would represent an exchange premium of 30%-35% over a reference share price for Puma.