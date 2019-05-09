Business News
May 9, 2019 / 4:06 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Gucci owner Kering agrees to 1.25 billion euros Italy tax settlement

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gucci is seen in a shop in downtown Rome, Italy February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering said on Thursday it had agreed to a 1.25 billion euro ($1.40 billion) settlement to draw a line under a dispute with Italian tax authorities centered on its fashion brand Gucci.

The company’s Swiss-based Luxury Goods International (LGI) subsidiary has been under investigation for allegedly avoiding tax on earnings generated by Gucci in Italy.

“The group has concluded today a settlement with the Italian Revenue Agency relating to claims vis-a-vis its Swiss subsidiary,” Kering said in a statement. “The settlement will involve the payment of 897 million euros in additional taxes, along with further payment for penalties and interest.”

Kering would record a tax charge of around 600 million euros in its 2019 accounts as a result, the company said.

The settlement is the largest ever agreed by a company with the Italian tax authorities.

Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below