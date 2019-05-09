Gucci owner Kering agrees to 1.25 billion euros Italy tax settlement

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Gucci is seen in a shop in downtown Rome, Italy February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French luxury goods group Kering said on Thursday it had agreed to a 1.25 billion euro ($1.40 billion) settlement to draw a line under a dispute with Italian tax authorities centered on its fashion brand Gucci.

The company’s Swiss-based Luxury Goods International (LGI) subsidiary has been under investigation for allegedly avoiding tax on earnings generated by Gucci in Italy.

“The group has concluded today a settlement with the Italian Revenue Agency relating to claims vis-a-vis its Swiss subsidiary,” Kering said in a statement. “The settlement will involve the payment of 897 million euros in additional taxes, along with further payment for penalties and interest.”

Kering would record a tax charge of around 600 million euros in its 2019 accounts as a result, the company said.

The settlement is the largest ever agreed by a company with the Italian tax authorities.