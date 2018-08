SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods (MRFG3.SA) said on Monday it had closed a deal to sell its indirect subsidiary Keystone Foods Holdings Limited to U.S. firm Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN.N).

The enterprise value of the transaction was about $2.4 billion, Marfrig said in a statement, adding that the proceeds would be used to reduce debt and boost Marfrig’s capital.