Tyson buys Keystone from Brazil's Marfrig for $2.5 billion: sources

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods (TSN.N) agreed to acquire U.S.-based chicken processor Keystone Foods from Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig Global Foods SA (MRFG3.SA) for $2.5 billion, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO Tyson Foods brand frozen chicken wings are pictured in a grocery store freezer in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S. May 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

The agreement was signed by Marfrig’s controlling shareholder Marcos Molina on Thursday evening, the sources added, asking for anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Marfrig and Tyson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.