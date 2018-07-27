FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
July 27, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tyson Foods in talks to buy Keystone from Brazil's Marfrig: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN.N) is in exclusive talks with Brazil’s Marfrig Global Foods (MRFG3.SA) to buy Keystone Foods, a U.S. supplier of chicken to McDonald’s (MCD.N), one source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Marfrig, which acquired Keystone eight years ago for $1.26 billion, expects to sell the unit for more than double that - a price of up to $3 billion. Among the groups interested in Keystone were Cargill Inc CARG.UL and Cofco Corp CNCOF.UL, Reuters has reported. Bloomberg reported earlier on Friday that Tyson entered into exclusive talks for the deal.

Marfrig declined to comment and Tyson did not immediately comment.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo and Siddarth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.