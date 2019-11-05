TC Energy issued corrective action order by U.S. regulator after Keystone pipeline leak

(Reuters) - TC Energy was issued a corrective action order by the U.S. Pipeline And Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) on Tuesday after its 590,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Keystone system spilled more than 9,000 barrels of crude in rural North Dakota.

PHMSA’s order finds that continued operation of affected Keystone pipeline segment, between Edinburg and the pump stations near Niagara, North Dakota, without corrective action is or would be hazardous to life, property, or environment.

The order requires, among other things, that the pipeline remain shut until TC Energy submits a restart and return-to-service plan, which must specify any appropriate pressure restriction to ensure safety of the affected segment.