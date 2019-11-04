Source of leak on Keystone oil pipeline in North Dakota not identified yet - PHMSA spokesman

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The precise source of a leak on TC Energy Corp’s Keystone oil pipeline in North Dakota has not been identified yet, a spokesman for the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) said on Monday.

There is no estimated timeline for restart of the pipeline and the company is continuing excavation work to isolate the affected part of the pipeline, the spokesman said by phone.

Cleanup crews in Walsh County, North Dakota, have been working to plug the Keystone pipeline after a more-than 9,000-barrel oil leak last week.

The 590,000-barrel bpd Keystone system is a key artery for Canadian heavy crude, imported by United States for blending with other oils to be refined into gasoline, diesel and other fuels.