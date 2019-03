FILE PHOTO: A customer walks out from the main entrance to Ahli United Bank's headquarters in Manama October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

KUWAIT (Reuters) - The due diligence process on Kuwait Finance House’s move to buy Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank may take two to three months, KFH Chairman Hamad Abdulmohsen al-Marzouq said on Monday.

Kuwait Finance House is taking over the Bahraini lender in the first major cross-border bank merger deal in the Gulf region in recent years. The deal was formalized in January.