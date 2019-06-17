Kier to sell housing businesses, cut 1,200 jobs and suspend dividend

LONDON (Reuters) - Kier Group will sell its housebuilding and property businesses, cut about 1,200 jobs and suspend its dividend for at least two years in a radical overhaul designed to lower debt and stabilize the business, it said on Monday.

The British company said it would also sell its facilities management and environmental services units, leaving it focused on regional building, infrastructure, utilities and highways.

Shares in Kier, which has contracts for major projects such as London’s Crossrail link, fell to a new low of 115.4 pence on Monday after the strategic update was rushed out by Chief Executive Andrew Davies, who took charge in April.

The shares have slumped 70% this year, the latest British contractor to run into trouble. Its major investors include British money manager Neil Woodford who this month suspended his flagship fund.

Davies said the actions would simplify the company’s portfolio and focus on cash generation to reduce its debt.

“There are four, in my view, very high quality businesses that are valued by their clients,” he said. “But we do need to administer self-help and today’s announcement is all about taking decisive action.

“Selling our non-core businesses allows us to simplify the group, pay down debt, improve our working capital and importantly improve the volatility in our working capital.”

DEBT PRESSURE

The plan came after the company warned on profit two weeks ago, blaming higher costs and pressures on its highways, utilities and housing maintenance businesses.

Analysts at Liberum, who have a “buy” rating on the stock, more than halved their target price to 150 pence from 320 pence.

“Disposals can reduce debt and probably more importantly reduce leverage ratios,” they said.

“However events are moving fast and disposals are likely to be complicated, given the joint ventures in property and residential, they will be very dilutive.”

Kier said that 650 full-time employees would leave by the end of this month and a further 550 would leave next year as part of a move to save costs of about 55 million pounds ($69 million) from its 2021 financial year.

The company said its average net debt this year would be in the range 420-450 million pounds, higher than its previous forecast of 360-380 million pounds, due to increased pressure on its working capital, including from a reduction in the level of trade credit insurance available to some suppliers.

Kier said on a call with analysts that the impact of covering the trade credit insurance withdrawal was about 25 million pounds.