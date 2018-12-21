Woodford Investment Management cuts stake in troubled Kier

(Reuters) - Woodford Investment Management, the investment house owned by influential fund manager Neil Woodford, cut its stake in troubled British builder Kier Group Plc (KIE.L) by about 2 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Woodford, which was Kier’s biggest shareholder before the stake sale according to Refinitiv Eikon data, cut its shareholding to 13.58 percent from 15.40 percent, the filing showed.

Investors took up just 38 percent of Kier’s highly discounted share issue on Thursday, highlighting tough times for the construction sector and a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Woodford had decided to take up only about half of its rights from the offer.