Kimberly-Clark cuts profit forecast as raw material costs bite

(Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) on Tuesday trimmed its full-year profit forecast as the maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues faced higher raw material costs and a stronger dollar.

FILE PHOTO: A package of Kleenex brand tissue, made by Kimberly-Clark, is shown in Boca Raton, Florida October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

The company also missed its quarterly sales estimates due to weakness in personal care business, sending its shares down 2.6 percent to $102.66 in premarket trading.

Packaged goods companies worldwide are not only facing higher freight and commodities costs but is also reeling under a stagnant consumer demand, forcing them to cut prices.

Earlier this year, Kimberly-Clark said it would consider exiting some lower-margin businesses, mainly in the consumer tissue segment, which is battling higher pulp costs and competition from private label manufacturers.

“We continue to remain concerned about long-term structural headwinds, including higher private label penetration and Kimberly-Clark’s limited pricing power,” Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said in a note.

Sales in Kimberly-Clark’s personal care business, the biggest contributor to overall sales, dipped 1 percent to $2.26 billion in the second quarter ended June 30.

“Our second quarter results reflect a challenging environment, particularly with commodity inflation,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Falk said in a statement.

The Dallas-based company expects 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $6.60 to $6.80, down from a prior estimate of $6.90 to $7.20.

The company said it expects 2018 input expenses to rise by $675 million to $775 million compared with a prior forecast of between $400 million and $550 million.

“Given these headwinds, we will continue to aggressively manage costs and evaluate further opportunities to increase net selling prices,” Falk said.

Quarterly net sales rose 1 percent to $4.60 billion, but missed analysts’ average expectation of $4.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark fell to $455 million from $531 million a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.59 per share, edging past analysts’ expectations of $1.57.