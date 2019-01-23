January 23, 2019 / 12:57 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Kimberly-Clark misses profit estimates, shares fall

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - A woman walks outside a Kimberly-Clark building in Maracay, Venezuela July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

(Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) on Wednesday reported quarterly profit that missed Wall Street estimates, as the Kleenex-tissues maker continued to struggle with rising raw materials costs and a strong U.S. dollar, sending its shares down 2.2 percent. The company said it paid $215 million more in raw material costs, including $115 million for pulp, a major ingredient in tissues, diapers and sanitary pads.

The higher costs drove net income down 33 percent to $411 million, or $1.18 per share.

For 2019, Kimberly-Clark forecast net sales to decrease 1-2 percent.

“We expect the environment in 2019 will remain challenging, although somewhat better than in 2018,” Chief Executive Officer Mike Hsu said in a statement.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.60 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, 5 cents lower than analysts’ estimate, according to IBES Refinitiv.

Net sales for the quarter was $4.57 billion, beating analysts’ expectation of $4.45 billion.

Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below