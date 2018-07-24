FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kimberly-Clark trims yearly profit forecast as costs rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB.N) on Tuesday lowered its yearly profit forecast as the maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues faced higher commodity costs and a stronger dollar.

FILE PHOTO: A package of Kleenex brand tissue, made by Kimberly-Clark, is shown in Boca Raton, Florida October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

The Dallas-based company now expects 2018 adjusted earnings of $6.60 to $6.80 per share, down from an earlier estimate of $6.90 to $7.20.

The cost of key raw materials such as pulp should rise to $675 million to $775 million in 2018, Kimberly-Clark said, compared with a previous forecast of $400 million to $550 million.

Besides higher costs, packaged goods companies worldwide have been bruised by stagnant demand from both consumers as well as retailers.

“Our second quarter results reflect a challenging environment, particularly with commodity inflation,” Chief Executive Officer Thomas Falk said in a statement.

Sales in Kimberly-Clark’s personal care business, the biggest contributor to overall revenue, dipped 1 percent to $2.26 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, largely led by lower prices and higher costs.

Quarterly net sales rose 1 percent to $4.60 billion, but missed Wall Street analysts’ average expectation of $4.62 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark fell to $455 million from $531 million a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.59 per share, edging past analysts’ expectations of $1.57.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
