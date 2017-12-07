Kinder Morgan Canada wins appeal over Trans Mountain expansion

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada’s energy regulator on Thursday ruled in favor of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd in its appeal over municipal permits for the company’s C$7.4 billion ($5.8 billion) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

FILE PHOTO - The entrance for the Kinder Morgan Tank Farm is pictured in Burnaby, British Columbia, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

The company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc, can proceed with construction work without complying with certain bylaws from the city of Burnaby, British Columbia, through which the pipeline passes, the regulator said.