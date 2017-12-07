FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 7, 2017 / 10:06 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Kinder Morgan Canada wins appeal over Trans Mountain expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canada’s energy regulator on Thursday ruled in favor of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd in its appeal over municipal permits for the company’s C$7.4 billion ($5.8 billion) Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

FILE PHOTO - The entrance for the Kinder Morgan Tank Farm is pictured in Burnaby, British Columbia, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

The company, a unit of Houston-based Kinder Morgan Inc, can proceed with construction work without complying with certain bylaws from the city of Burnaby, British Columbia, through which the pipeline passes, the regulator said.

Reporting by Ethan Lou; editing by Diane Craft

