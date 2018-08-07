FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 5:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada's takeover of Trans Mountain pipeline to close in late 2018: proxy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VANCOUVER (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada (KML.TO) now expects a takeover of its Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline to close in late 2018, with the Government of Canada funding construction of the expansion project through closing, the company said in a proxy filed on Tuesday.

Kinder Morgan Canada shareholders will vote on the Canadian government’s proposed C$4.5 billion ($3.45 billion) takeover on Aug. 30, the company said in a July 27, 2018 letter to shareholders posted in the proxy. The Trans Mountain pipeline extends from Edmonton, Alberta to a port in the Vancouver area.

Canada, which agreed to buy the controversial pipeline and project in late May, will fund the resumption of consumption of the expansion under a covered credit facility until the deal closes, the company said.

Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Bernadette Baum

