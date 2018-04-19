Canada's Trudeau says oil pipeline will be built

LONDON (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday a Kinder Morgan oil pipeline at the center of a dispute would be built in a way which best serves the interests of Canadians.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a news conference at Canada's Embassy in London, Britain, April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Speaking in London, Trudeau said he had asked the finance minister to engage in discussions with Kinder Morgan on the project.

“I have asked the finance minister to engage in discussions, financial discussions, with Kinder Morgan and that’s exactly what is going on,” he said. “We will ensure that this pipeline gets built in a way that upholds and protects the interests of Canadians. This pipeline will get built.”

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd wants to almost triple the capacity of its Trans Mountain pipeline from oil-rich Alberta to the Pacific province of British Columbia, which strongly opposes the idea on environmental grounds.