FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
April 26, 2018 / 5:02 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

British Columbia files case on its right to stop increased oil shipments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia said on Thursday that it had filed a reference case in a provincial court to establish its right to restrict increased shipments of crude oil to its coastal waters based on the heightened risk of a spill.

The province also said it was “highly unlikely” that the case would be resolved before a May 31 deadline Kinder Morgan Canada (KML.TO) has set to determine if construction will proceed on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

    Reporting by Julie Gordon in Vancouver

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.