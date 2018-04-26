British Columbia files case on its right to stop increased oil shipments

(Reuters) - The Canadian province of British Columbia said on Thursday that it had filed a reference case in a provincial court to establish its right to restrict increased shipments of crude oil to its coastal waters based on the heightened risk of a spill.

The province also said it was “highly unlikely” that the case would be resolved before a May 31 deadline Kinder Morgan Canada (KML.TO) has set to determine if construction will proceed on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.