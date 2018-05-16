FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
May 16, 2018 / 3:07 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Canadian government to brief media on oil pipeline aid, no decision yet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will brief reporters on Wednesday about talks with Kinder Morgan Canada (KML.TO) on possible aid for an oil pipeline project but will not be announcing a final decision, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau walks through his office to hold a news conference on the state of the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Ottawa says it is prepared to offer financial support to ensure the company proceeds with a planned expansion of its Trans Mountain line from the Alberta oil sands to British Columbia. Kinder Morgan halted work last month, citing resistance from the British Columbia government.

    Morneau is due to speak at 9 a.m. EDT.

    Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.