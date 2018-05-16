Canadian government to brief media on oil pipeline aid, no decision yet

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will brief reporters on Wednesday about talks with Kinder Morgan Canada (KML.TO) on possible aid for an oil pipeline project but will not be announcing a final decision, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Finance Minister Bill Morneau walks through his office to hold a news conference on the state of the Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Ottawa says it is prepared to offer financial support to ensure the company proceeds with a planned expansion of its Trans Mountain line from the Alberta oil sands to British Columbia. Kinder Morgan halted work last month, citing resistance from the British Columbia government.

Morneau is due to speak at 9 a.m. EDT.