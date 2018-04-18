FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 8:22 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Kinder Morgan Canada sees continued risk on oil pipeline expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (KML.TO) said on Wednesday that its Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion project was facing “unquantifiable risk” due to the British Columbia government’s continued opposition and reported a 5.1 percent drop in first-quarter earnings.

FILE PHOTO: Replacement pipe is stored near crude oil storage tanks at Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Pipeline terminal in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

British Columbia said on Wednesday that it would file a legal challenge in the province to determine whether it has the jurisdiction to stop the C$7.4 billion ($5.9 billion) expansion, which was approved by the federal government in 2016.

Kinder Morgan Canada, which was spun off from parent Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) in May last year, reported a net income of C$44.4 million ($35.17 million) for the first quarter ended March 31, down from C$46.8 million for the same period last year.

    The company, which earlier this month suspended work on its expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline, moved 289,000 barrels per day (bbl/d) of crude and refined products through the pipeline down from 307,000 (bbl/d) a year earlier.

    Texas-based Kinder Morgan separately reported net income available to common stockholders of $485 million, or 22 cents per share, in the quarter to the end of March, compared with $401 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Shares of Kinder Morgan were up 2 percent at $16.60 in after-hours trading. Shares of Kinder Morgan Canada were not trading as Canadian shares do not trade after regular hours.

    Reporting by Anirban Paul in Bengaluru and Julie Gordon in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

