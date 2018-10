(Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd’s third-quarter profit surged as it recorded a one-time gain of C$1.31 billion from the sale of its TransMountain pipeline.

Steel pipe to be used in the oil pipeline construction of Kinder Morgan Canada's Trans Mountain Expansion Project sit on rail cars at a stockpile site in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Dennis Owen

The pipeline operator said on Wednesday net income rose to C$1.35 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, from C$42.4 million, a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, net income from continuing operations rose to 5 Canadian cents from 2 Canadian cents.