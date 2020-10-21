Kinder Morgan gets U.S. OK to start Louisiana Acadiana natgas project

(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) gave a unit of Kinder Morgan Inc KMI.N permission to start construction of the company's proposed Acadiana natural gas pipeline project in Louisiana.

Kinder has said the project will cost an estimated $143 million. The federal government has said the project will enter service around the second quarter of 2022.

The project will boost gas capacity by around 0.95 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd). One billion cubic feet of gas is enough for about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

Kinder said most of that gas will go to Cheniere Energy Inc's LNG.A Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Louisiana, and the rest will be available for sale to the market.

Cheniere is adding a sixth 0.69-bcfd liquefaction train at Sabine. Train 6 is expected to enter service in the second half of 2022.

Sabine Pass is the biggest LNG export plant in the United States with a current capacity to export around 3.5 bcfd of gas.