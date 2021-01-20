Kinder Morgan beats profit estimates on higher natgas volume

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of U.S. energy exporter and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 27, 2020. Picture taken September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams

(Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday as demand for transporting natural gas picked up after a coronavirus-induced slump hurt volumes earlier in 2020.

Pipeline companies are seeing a recovery in transport volumes after the pandemic wreaked havoc on demand, hurting production and forcing operators to slash fees to ensure customers keep using their networks to move oil, gas and refined products.

Kinder Morgan, which transports nearly 40% of the natural gas consumed in the United States, said natgas shipment volumes rose more than 6% sequentially.

Excluding items, Kinder Morgan earned 27 cents per share, versus estimates for profit of 24 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose to $3.12 billion, above analysts’ estimates of $3.05 billion.