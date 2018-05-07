FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 11:28 AM / in 32 minutes

FDA approves Kindred treatment for problem weight loss in cats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences Inc has received the first U.S. approval for a treatment for unintended weight loss in cats, opening the door to a market it says extends to up to 9 million potential cases in the United States alone.

Miratazm, which helps cats gain weight, combats the potentially fatal disease and is applied to the cat’s inner ear once a day, avoiding what can be difficult oral treatment.

“Based on our market research, we estimate that veterinarians in the U.S. see as many as 9 million cats each year with unintended weight loss due to various underlying conditions,” Chief Executive Officer Richard Chin said in a statement.

Trading of shares in the company were halted in premarket trade.

Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Patrick Graham

