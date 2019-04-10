Saudi Kingdom Holding CEO says didn't buy Aramco bonds

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal attends the investment conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 23, 2018. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s firm Kingdom Holding Co did not buy bonds of Saudi Aramco, its chief executive Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman said on Wednesday.

He added that the yield on the bonds was “a bit lower” than what Kingdom would expect.

Saudi Aramco raised $12 billion with its first international bond issue after receiving more than $100 billion in orders, a record breaking vote of market confidence for the oil giant.

Maiman, who was speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, said Kingdom has signed term sheets for a $1 billion loan with three international and two local banks.

He also said the company is exiting some mature assets, while also wants to monetize its real estate portfolio.